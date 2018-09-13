Sports

GCB One-Day Franchise League bowls off tomorrow

By
Flashback! The victorious Georgetown team after winning the title last year

The 2018 season of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) 50-over Franchise League is set to begin with four matches tomorrow.

For the month of September, there will be seven rounds of action running until September 27. This was confirmed by GCB Territorial Development Officer, Colin Stuart.

According to the official fixtures, tomorrow will see defending champions, Georgetown taking on East Coast at Lusignan; runners up Essequibo battling East Bank at Everest; Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne squaring up at Albion and West Berbice tackling West Demerara at Bush Lot…..

