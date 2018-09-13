In-form Brathwaite gets third half-century but Notts under pressure

LONDON, CMC – Leading West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite stroked his third half-century in four matches for Nottinghamshire but the hosts were staring at defeat against Essex, heading into today’s final day of their County Championship Division One match.

Resuming on 47, the right-handed Brathwaite top-scored with 68 as Notts were dismissed in their second innings for 337 after resuming the day at Trent Bridge on 116 for one.

Opener Ben Slater, dismissed overnight, made 54 while captain Steven Mullaney chipped in with 53.

Set 282 for victory, Essex closed the penultimate day on 147 for one with Indian stroke-maker Murali Vijay unbeaten on 73 and Tom Westley on 45 not out.

Together, they have posted 130 for the second wicket after Essex found themselves 17 for one in the sixth over of the innings.

Just shy of a half-century at the start, Brathwaite completed his landmark in the second over of the day as he extended his second wicket stand with Luke Fletcher (39) to 53.

However, the West Indies vice-captain once again failed to reach triple figures, becoming the first casualty of the day – lbw to South African off-spinner Simon Harmer who finished with six for 87.

Brathwaite, who put on 108 for the first wicket with Slater, faced 149 balls in just under 3-1/2 hours at the crease and counted 12 fours.

He has 296 runs at an average of 42 in eight innings for Notts.

Mullaney came to his side’s aid when they slipped to 222 for five, adding 68 for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper Tom Moores (15).

At Northampton, former West Indies fast bowler Ravi Rampaul grabbed three wickets for Derbyshire to help limit the hosts in their second innings, on the third day of their Division Two match.

The right-armer has so far taken three for 53 while speedster Jardus Viljoen has claimed four for 51 as Northamptonshire struggled to 198 for eight in their second innings – an overall lead of 231 runs.

Twenty-year-old South African Ricardo Vasconcelos has top-scored with 62 for the home side.

Derbyshire had earlier been dismissed for 222 in their first innings after resuming on 118 for four, with Alex Hughes adding just one to his overnight 74.