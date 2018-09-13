Inaugural Rainforest Waters 11-stage cycling set for Saturday

The inaugural Rainforest Waters 11-stage cycle meet will mark a return to circuit racing as the riders take to the inner circuit of the National Park this Saturday after a few weeks break.

The event, which is sponsored by beverage giants, Banks DIH Limited, under its Rainforest brand, will see the usual suspects taking part in the event that is set for a 09.00hrs start with the feature 35-lap school boys and invitational race highlighting the programme.

The 35-lap event will see the likes of Team Evolution’s Paul DeNobrega and Christopher Griffith as contenders while Cocos’ Jamaul John will be looking to continue his dominance. ….