Sports

King to face stern test in Guyana’s Richmond

By
Keithland King

Keithland King will make his third appearance in the professional boxing ring on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and the flamboyant Barbadian will once again look to add another  ‘W’ to his record.

King who won his second career fight here on the ‘Bad Blood’ card in January via a second round stoppage of Anson Green, is down to face a tougher test, the hard hitting Derick Richmond (5W-4L-1D).

King and the much reviled Richmond are scheduled to headline next week’s card dubbed ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’ in a highly anticipated six-round middleweight contest…..

Related Coverage

Mullings puts out Richmond’s light

By

Boxers sign contracts for Battle of the Contenders card

By

Battle of Contenders card

More in Sports

Phillips’ century in vain as Patriots progress to semis

By

The future and the present! The Hetmyer and Rutherford effect

By

GCB One-Day Franchise League bowls off tomorrow

By

Inaugural Rainforest Waters 11-stage cycling set for Saturday

South Africa expecting tough series but up for Windies challenge

Turning pitch not to blame for defeat, says Bravo

Comments

Around the Web