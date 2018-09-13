King to face stern test in Guyana’s Richmond

Keithland King will make his third appearance in the professional boxing ring on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and the flamboyant Barbadian will once again look to add another ‘W’ to his record.

King who won his second career fight here on the ‘Bad Blood’ card in January via a second round stoppage of Anson Green, is down to face a tougher test, the hard hitting Derick Richmond (5W-4L-1D).

King and the much reviled Richmond are scheduled to headline next week’s card dubbed ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’ in a highly anticipated six-round middleweight contest…..