McGrath hails Anderson after landmark wicket

By Staff Writer
James Anderson

(Reuters) – Australia great Glenn McGrath says he has great respect for James Anderson after the Englishman replaced him as the most prolific pace bowler in test cricket.

Anderson bowled Mohammed Shami to seal victory over India in the fifth test at the Oval on Tuesday and claimed his 564th test wicket in his 143rd match to move ahead of McGrath.

Glenn Mc Grath

“I was proud to hold it for as long as I did – for it to be beaten by somebody like Jimmy Anderson is great,” McGrath, whose haul of 563 came from 124 matches, told BBC Radio 5 live.

Anderson, who made his test debut in 2003, now trails only spin trio Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

“I have a lot of respect for Jimmy. He’s been an incredible bowler for a long time,” McGrath said.

“To have played well over 140 tests and just keep running in, day in, day out, and remain at the top of his game, yeah, I’m very proud Jimmy’s got there.”

