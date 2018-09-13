Sports

Phillips’ century in vain as Patriots progress to semis

By
VICTORY RUSH!St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots players rush to the field after they won the match.

Glen Phillips batted throughout the Jamaica Tallawahs innings to score the fourth century of the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League but it was not enough as St Kitts Patriots booked their spot in tomorrow’s semi-final

with a two wicket win at the Providence National Stadium last night.

Phillips’ efforts were undone by a half century from Anton Devcich, a six off of the penultimate ball of the innings by Ben Cutting and four wides in the same over by Rovman Powell which sealed the Tallawahs fate and set up a semi-final clash between the Patriots and the Trinbago Knight Riders…..

