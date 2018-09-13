The future and the present! The Hetmyer and Rutherford effect

Before the start of this year’s Caribbean Premier League, then Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper Shoaib Malik made a bold pronouncement on what he expected from the home-grown talents of Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford.

He was captivated by the way they approached the game and in his words, “I must mention these two names… they are very talented cricketers; Hetymer and Rutherford. I have very high expectations of them… the way I’ve seen them play in the practice games… I think that they are very confident guys.”

Malik’s expectations have been realized and while he isn’t here, the exciting Guyanese duo is among the standouts in this edition of the tournament. On pure numbers, Hetymer has been the rock an aggressive one at that at the top of the order; having so far amassed 425 runs including a century – 100 against Jamaica…..