Sports

The future and the present! The Hetmyer and Rutherford effect

By
Sherfane Rutherford (left) and Shimron Hetmyer (right) have made a significant impact for Warriors this season (CPL Photo) 

Before the start of this year’s Caribbean Premier League, then Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper Shoaib Malik made a bold pronouncement on what he expected from the home-grown talents of Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford. 

He was captivated by the way they approached the game and in his words, “I must mention these two names… they are very talented cricketers; Hetymer and Rutherford. I have very high expectations of them… the way I’ve seen them play in the practice games… I think that they are very confident guys.”

Malik’s expectations have been realized and while he isn’t here, the exciting Guyanese duo is among the standouts in this edition of the tournament. On pure numbers, Hetymer has been the rock an aggressive one at that at  the top of the order; having so far amassed 425 runs including a century – 100 against Jamaica…..

Related Coverage

‘We’ve put together our best team’ – Jaguars’ Skipper Johnson

By

Malik ready to start the “biggest party in sport”

By

Hetymer aiming to boost ODI credentials

By

More in Sports

Phillips’ century in vain as Patriots progress to semis

By

GCB One-Day Franchise League bowls off tomorrow

By

Inaugural Rainforest Waters 11-stage cycling set for Saturday

South Africa expecting tough series but up for Windies challenge

Turning pitch not to blame for defeat, says Bravo

In-form Brathwaite gets third half-century but Notts under pressure

Comments

Around the Web