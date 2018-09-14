Sports

Eagles, UG in hard-fought basketball wins

By Staff Writer

Eagles and University of Guyana [UG] Trojans battled to hard-fought wins in the U23 section, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] League Championship, continued on Wednesday.

Staged at the Burnham Court, Eagles clawed past Pacesetters 82-79. Sherland Gillis recorded a game high 29 points in the win, with Shamar Huntley the next best scorer with 18 points.

Adding 10 points was Nickosie Allicock. For the loser, Zion Gray tallied 20 points, while Jude Corlette supported with 14 points…..

