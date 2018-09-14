England’s Anderson not contemplating retirement yet

(Reuters) – England’s James Anderson has no immediate plans to retire after becoming the most successful pace bowler in test cricket history, but the 36-year-old does not rule out a sudden decision to end his international career.

Anderson bowled Mohammed Shami to seal victory over India in the fifth test at the Oval on Tuesday, claiming his 564th test wicket in his 143rd match to move ahead of Australian great Glenn McGrath.

“I read something that McGrath said – he went into the 2006 Ashes with no intention of retiring and then by the end of it, he thought his time was up,” Anderson told the British media.

“That could happen to me, who knows? I don’t like looking too far ahead. I don’t think it helps certainly me or the team.”

Anderson, who made his test debut in 2003, said retirement thoughts had not crossed his mind yet as he was still able to cope with the physical demands of the game’s longest format.

“I don’t really think about it – I play my best when I focus on what’s ahead of me; the next game, the next series – whatever it is,” the Lancastrian said.

England embark on a tour of Sri Lanka with tests matches scheduled in November before travelling to West Indies early next year and Anderson’s focus is firmly on those challenges.

“So I’ll go away now – we’ve got a decent break before Sri Lanka – and try to get myself in as decent as condition as possible to cope with the rigours of bowling seam in Sri Lanka, which can be tough,” Anderson said.