Golden Jags player signs with Liverpool FC

Golden Jaguars International Kai-McKenzie Lyle, has signed for the youth team of English Premier League giant Liverpool FC.

According to website ‘readliverpoolFC.com’, the Merseyside giant completed the transfer of the Barnet shot-stopper following a trial during the month of August.

The 6’7 English born custodian, has secured three caps for the Guyana Senior team.

His most recent outing occurred on September 6th 2018 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora in a 2-2 draw against Barbados on the opening night of the CONCACAF Nations League.