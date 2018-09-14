Rain or shine: Ruggers practising for Sevens tourney

The inclement weather has failed to put a damper on the national men’s sevens rugby team ahead of next week’s all-important Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championships in Barbados.

In fact, they are relishing the opportunity to sharpen their tools under the challenging conditions.

Despite the muddy training surface at the National Park, the ruggers known as the ‘Green Machine’ show up daily with their hard hats on to put in the work. ….