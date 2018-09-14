Sports

Rain or shine: Ruggers practising for Sevens tourney

By Staff Writer
Despite the muddy training surface at the National Park, the ruggers show up daily with their hard hats on to put in the work. They were spotted yesterday going through their paces at the National Park.

The inclement weather has failed to put a damper on the national men’s sevens rugby team ahead of next week’s all-important Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championships in Barbados.

In fact, they are relishing the opportunity to sharpen their tools under the challenging conditions.

