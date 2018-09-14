Sports

Secondary schools U18 football tourney kicks off

By Staff Writer
Petra Organization Co-Director Troy Mendonca (third from right) collecting the sponsorship cheque from GuyOil Marketing and Sales Manager Jacqueline James following the launch of the Secondary Schools U18 Football League. Also in the photo are students of some of the participating teams

The Petra Organization in partnership with the Guyana Oil Company [GuyOil] and Tradewind Tankers, officially launched their inaugural U18 Secondary Schools Football League yesterday.

The launch was staged at the GuyOil Kitty Service Station. The event which will run from October 6th to December 9th and will feature 12 teams from Region #3, #4 and #10, is being staged to the tune of $3,520,000.

The participants are Annandale Secondary, Friendship Secondary, Vergenoegen Secondary, Uitvlugt Secondary Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, The Bishops’ High, Lodge, St Rose’s High, Dolphin Secondary, Queenstown Secondary and Queen’s College…..

