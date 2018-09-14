Secondary schools U18 football tourney kicks off

The Petra Organization in partnership with the Guyana Oil Company [GuyOil] and Tradewind Tankers, officially launched their inaugural U18 Secondary Schools Football League yesterday.

The launch was staged at the GuyOil Kitty Service Station. The event which will run from October 6th to December 9th and will feature 12 teams from Region #3, #4 and #10, is being staged to the tune of $3,520,000.

The participants are Annandale Secondary, Friendship Secondary, Vergenoegen Secondary, Uitvlugt Secondary Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, The Bishops’ High, Lodge, St Rose’s High, Dolphin Secondary, Queenstown Secondary and Queen’s College…..