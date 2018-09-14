Time to end the Elite League 

The time is right for the GFF Elite League to be put down. Frankly speaking, the federation’s attempt to create a professional championship has failed miserably.

Although this administration was not responsible for the concoction of the tournament, it rode the competition to its proverbial death. The event has become an embarrassment locally, with no more than 40 paying customers in attendance at the respective match days, to witness the ‘highest level’ of local football.

Abysmal marketing coupled with even poorer quality of play, has relegated the tournament to a financial disaster…..