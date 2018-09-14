T&T athletes rewarded with TT$5 million

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Olympic javelin champion Keshorn Walcott was among a group of athletes who received TT$5 million from the Trinidad Government for their outstanding performances at the recently concluded Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games.
Triple gold medallist cyclist Nicholas Paul and shot putter Cleopatra Borel, were also among those who were rewarded on Wednesday at a function hosted by the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Shamfa Cudjoe at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.
The event was also used to officially launch the National Policy on Sport 2017 – 2027 and was attended by T&T’s first Olympic gold medallist Hasely Crawford, cricket legend Brian Lara and talented footballer Russell Latapy.
In commending the athletes for their efforts, Cudjoe said the new National Policy on Sport ensured that national athletes for rewarded for their performances at regional and international meets.
“I am surrounded by heroes. It is my privilege and pleasure to be here to launch the National Policy on Sports 2017-2027 as we recognise sporting excellence with our national athletes who would have medalled at the regional and international Games,” Cudjoe said.
“The 2002 policy focused on the development of sport under two main areas, total participation in sport and high-performance sport. Though at the time the 2oo2 policy was considered to be holistic in its approach to sports development, it was never fully implemented.
“The national policy on sports 2017-2027 would have capitalised on any deficiencies identified with the previous policy and rectified. The new policy adopts a comprehensive and collaborative framework for action,” she added.
Cudjoe promised that her ministry would ensure that all individuals and institutions responsible for servicing the needs of the sport were equipped with the necessary skills and competencies.
Additionally, she said Cabinet had approved the reward of national teams which create history by qualifying for their respective World Cups for the first time, like the women’s senior volleyball team, which will make their debut at the World Women’s Volleyball Championships in Japan later this year.
