Bravo could get Windies recall for World Cup

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – With Dwayne Bravo set to turn out for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the Regional Super50 competition next month, it has opened up the possibility of the Trinidadian making a return to the West Indies team for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup.

Following a three-year hiatus from the Super50, Bravo was named as vice-captain of the Red Force for the tournament which will run from October 3 to 28.

The 34-year-old all-rounder last played a One Day International (ODI) match for the West Indies in 2014, during the highly publicized ill-fated tour of India which resulted in the series being abandoned following a protracted payment structure dispute between the players, the then West Indies Cricket Board – now Cricket West Indies- and the West Indies’ Players Association.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup is the 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July 2019.

Since making his debut in 2004, Bravo has played 164 ODIs for the West Indies and has scored 2968 runs at an average of 29.36. He has scored two centuries and five half-centuries.

He has also taken 199 wickets at an average of 29.51 and an economy rate of 5.41.

The Red Force team will be captained by Denesh Ramdin.

There will be two groups of teams, with Group A playing in Trinidad, and Group B in Barbados, with the semifinals and final being staged in Barbados.

T&T is in Group A and will play their first match on October 3 against the Windward Islands at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

The Red Force Super50 team will be coached by Kelvin Williams and managed by Roland Sampath.