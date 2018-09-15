Britton gunning for first singles medal at upcoming senior C/bean c/ships 

Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) racket wielder, Shemar Britton is yearning to capture his first singles medal at this year’s Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championship, slated for Jamaica from September 23-29.

The 20-year-old who made his senior debut for Guyana at the tender age of 14, has so far collected two senior Caribbean bronze medals in teams and doubles categories respectively and revealed to Stabroek Sports of his desire to climb higher on the podium, in those categories.

“This year I’m looking for my first singles medal and also improve on the colour of medal we won in the teams and doubles [category].” the lefty disclosed. ….