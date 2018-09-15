Sports

David looking to make a splash in the ring

Rewinna David (left) is scheduled to appear on the ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’ card on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. Despite her debut loss to Italy’s Federica Bianco in Jamaica this past March, the New Amsterdam born David is confident of improving her record in the win column.

Rewinna David may not be a household name just yet but the female boxer will look to change that, one fight at a time.

David, who is scheduled to appear on the ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’ card on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, is looking to make a splash in the ring here and further afield.

The Ricola Gym product is scheduled to face amateur nemesis, Ansilla Norville, in a four-round bantamweight contest…..

