David looking to make a splash in the ring

Rewinna David may not be a household name just yet but the female boxer will look to change that, one fight at a time.
David, who is scheduled to appear on the ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’ card on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, is looking to make a splash in the ring here and further afield.
The Ricola Gym product is scheduled to face amateur nemesis, Ansilla Norville, in a four-round bantamweight contest…..
