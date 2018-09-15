Sports

GCB Limited Overs Franchise League to start Monday

By Staff Writer

Due to the recent heavy rainfall across the country, the start of the highly-anticipated Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Limited Overs Franchise League has lost its first two rounds.

The tournament was originally set to begin yesterday but will now begin on Monday with round three.

This year, the format of the tournament has changed with the team aggregating the most points winning the title…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

GCB breaks new ground with Jaguars Franchise League 3-day tourney

Fifth Round of GCB Jaguars 3 Day Franchise League starts today

Rain headlines latest round of GCB/Jaguars one day league

More in Sports

Knight Riders march into final by crushing Patriots

David looking to make a splash in the ring

By

Britton gunning for first singles medal at upcoming senior C/bean c/ships 

By

Comments