Sports

Knight Riders march into final by crushing Patriots

By Staff Writer
To the finals we go! Trinbago Knight Riders march into tomorrow’s final. (Photo Getty Images)

Defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) with the help of their spinners, stamped their authority over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots with an emphatic 20–run win at the Brian Lara Stadium last night to march into tomorrow’s final against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Patriots won the toss and decided to chase with the conditions very humid and  Knight Riders posted 165-6 from their allotted overs while Patriots in reply were restricted to 145-8.

Dinesh Ramdin said it was an excellent feeling coming off two losses but the backyard 12thman made the difference…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Hero CPL announces dates for ‘biggest and best’ tourney

Patriots book place in Final with easy win over Knight Riders

Munro, Darren Bravo power Knight Riders into final

More in Sports

David looking to make a splash in the ring

By

Britton gunning for first singles medal at upcoming senior C/bean c/ships 

By

Green hopes Amazon Warriors can be fourth time lucky

Comments