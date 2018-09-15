Knight Riders march into final by crushing Patriots

Defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) with the help of their spinners, stamped their authority over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots with an emphatic 20–run win at the Brian Lara Stadium last night to march into tomorrow’s final against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Patriots won the toss and decided to chase with the conditions very humid and Knight Riders posted 165-6 from their allotted overs while Patriots in reply were restricted to 145-8.

Dinesh Ramdin said it was an excellent feeling coming off two losses but the backyard 12thman made the difference…..