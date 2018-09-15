Primo nets five as GPF routs Pele 6-1

Last year’s losing finalist Guyana Police Force [GPF] and Santos FC clinched contrasting wins when the third Limacol Football tournament continued Thursday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
The lawmen riddled Pele FC 6-1. Manaseh Primo recorded five goals in the fourth, 13th, 25th, 35th and 63rd minute. Adding to the rout in the 37th minute was Stephan Ramsay.
For Pele, Alex Hopkinson scored in the 20th minute. Meanwhile, Santos edged Pouderoyen 2-1. ….
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments