Sports

Primo nets five as GPF routs Pele 6-1

By Staff Writer

Last year’s losing finalist Guyana Police Force [GPF] and Santos FC clinched contrasting wins when the third Limacol Football tournament continued Thursday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The lawmen riddled Pele FC 6-1. Manaseh Primo recorded five goals in the fourth, 13th, 25th, 35th and 63rd minute. Adding to the rout in the 37th minute was Stephan Ramsay.

For Pele, Alex Hopkinson scored in the 20th minute. Meanwhile, Santos edged Pouderoyen 2-1. ….

Around the Web

Related Coverage

BK Western Tigers, Camptown FC in U13 football final

Wins for Pele, Santos as Northern Rangers, Riddim Squad draw

By

Michael Oie nets five in Tigers win

More in Sports

Knight Riders march into final by crushing Patriots

David looking to make a splash in the ring

By

Britton gunning for first singles medal at upcoming senior C/bean c/ships 

By

Comments