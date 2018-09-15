UG to play in Cyril Bonar 20/20 tournament in Suriname 

The University to Guyana’s (UG) cricket team is set to participate in the second edition of the Cyril Bonar T20 competition in Paramaribo, Suriname on September 22-23.

Matches will be played at the Dr. Snelle Park, during the two-day event with the finals culminating under lights on the 23rd. The team’s participation was made possible through the support of corporate Guyana.

Leading the list was Grace Kennedy Remittance Service under the Western Union brand which presented a sponsorship cheque to the team as part of Western Union’s celebration of its 25th Anniversary of doing business in Guyana. ….