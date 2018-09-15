Sports

UG to play in Cyril Bonar 20/20 tournament in Suriname 

By Staff Writer
Team UG will be flying the Golder Arrowhead in the second edition of the Cyril Bonar T20 competition in Paramaribo, Suriname from September 22 to 23, 2018. 

The University to Guyana’s (UG) cricket team is set to participate in the second edition of the Cyril Bonar T20 competition in Paramaribo, Suriname on September 22-23.

Matches will be played at the Dr. Snelle Park, during the two-day event with the finals culminating under lights on the 23rd.  The team’s participation was made possible through the support of corporate Guyana.

Leading the list was Grace Kennedy Remittance Service under the Western Union brand which presented a sponsorship cheque to the team as part of Western Union’s celebration of its 25th Anniversary of doing business in Guyana. ….

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Sport Briefs

UG gearing to compete at UWI Invitational B/ball tournament in B/dos

Western Tigers test for national U20s

More in Sports

Knight Riders march into final by crushing Patriots

David looking to make a splash in the ring

By

Britton gunning for first singles medal at upcoming senior C/bean c/ships 

By

Comments