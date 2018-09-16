Blockbuster CPL final showdown tonight

The curtain will come down on the sixth annual HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with either the Guyana Amazon Warriors winning their maiden title or Trinbago Knight Riders recording their third title.

Either way, it is expected to be a blockbuster showdown in front of a sold out crowd at the Brian Lara Stadium tonight.

So far, Warriors leads the head-to-head charge, winning the recent two matches the teams have played while only losing once to Knight Riders in the tournament…..