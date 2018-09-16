Chanderpaul named as cricket ambassador

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Former West Indies captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been selected to be an ambassador by Cricket West Indies (CWI) for the upcoming ICC Women’s World T20.

Chanderpaul, 44, has joined the Windies Ambassador Programme and along with other selected ambassadors will make a variety of appearances between September and November.

The ICC Women’s World T20 will be held in the Caribbean from November 9 to 24 and will feature ten of the world’s best teams. The West Indies women are the defending champions.

Chanderpaul, who started playing for the Windies at 19 and led them in 14 Tests and 16 ODIs, said he was delighted to have been selected.

“I want to thank Cricket West Indies for inviting me to participate in this fantastic tournament. It is another great opportunity to serve my country, the region and the sport that I love so much. Everyone knows I am a student of the game and what better way to be involved than to be an ambassador for this prestigious event.

“I am also a huge fan of women’s cricket and I jumped at the opportunity. I have played cricket all over the world and I enjoyed every moment, especially meeting fans and entertaining the crowds,” Chanderpaul said.

“This tournament is for the fans of the West Indies and I want to urge everyone to come out. It will be a great few weeks of brilliant performances by some of the best women players to ever play the game. I’m delighted I will be part of it.”

Tournament director Jennifer Nero said Chanderpaul’s addition to the programme would be well-received.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our present and former players to interact with each other and with fans at all levels. Our main aim to support the women with filled stadiums across the region for the tournament and the reach of the Ambassadors, we hope, will help us achieve that,” Nero said

The ICC Women’s T20 will be held at the Providence Ground in Guyana, the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia and the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.