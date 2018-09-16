Sports

Dominoes competition on today at Turning Point

By Staff Writer

A specially arranged T20 dominoes competition is set to take place this afternoon at the Turning Point Snackette and Bar, Arapaima and Jackson Streets, Tucville, Georgetown.

According to Mark `Jumbie’ Wiltshire, Chief Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association, the tournament, which has an entrance fee of $10,000 has attractive prizes at stake.

The competition will be played over six rounds with the first player to reach four instead of six game winning the round…..

