Dover appointed U20 team coach

Wayne Dover, former head-coach of the Golden Jaguars Senior squad has been appointed to the Guyana U20 coach for the CONCACAF Men’s U20 Championship in Florida, USA from November 1st-22nd.

According to a release from the federation, Dover said, “I’m happy and excited about the appointment so I thank the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for their continued faith in me as a coach. They have seen the importance of having me involved in the development of Guyana’s football and I’ll try to do my very best to help that process. Being appointed the Head Coach will give me that opportunity and I’ll work diligently with the group for the best possible results we could achieve over that period.”

Dover added:“The U20 group of players, we can safely say, is our golden generation of footballers; hence there will be a very careful process by the GFF to harness this group of players who definitely will form the senior national team in the not-too-distant future. This team will augur well for the projection that the GFF has for the 2026 World Cup Campaign.”….