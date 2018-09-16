Grant-Stuart wins Rainforest Waters feature event

A gutsy solo escape with three laps to go by Walter Grant-Stuart was enough to win him yesterday’s feature 35-lap event of the Rainforest Waters 11-race programme.

The one-armed wheelsman bested 24 of the nation’s best cyclists, his bravery earning him the spoils in one hour and 17 minutes in perfect conditions for racing in the National Park.

Grant-Stuart led break away mate, Christopher Griffith and Marlon ‘Fishy’ Williams who had a late push onto the podium. ….