Eagles soar over Nets in GABA League

By Staff Writer

Eagles defeated Nets in their firstt division clash, while Plaisance Guardians downed Vikings in second division action of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] League Championships Saturday.

Played at the Burnham Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets, Eagles bested Nets 75-63. Rising star Travis Belgrave top scored with 21 points with fellow emerging talent Kevin Wiggins, the next best scorer with 14 points.

 Chipping in with 11 and nine points respectively were veteran duo Louis James and Ryan Gullen. On the other side, the experienced Hodyah Stewart battled to 18 points…..

