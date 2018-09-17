Eastveldt whips Riddim Squad 5-0 in Frank Watson football

Eastveldt crushed Riddim Squad 5-0, when the Georgetown leg of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football Competition continued yesterday at the Carifesta Sports Complex, Carifesta Avenue.

It was the only match played yesterday as the other teams slated to compete failed to arrive at the playing area.

Roland Apple led the victors with a double in the 18th and 40th minute. He was supported by the trident of Brandon Solomon, Antwoine Vasconcellos and Akeem Young.

Solomon, Young and Vasconcellos found the back of the net in the sixth, 45th and 48th minute respectively. The tournament is set to resume at the same venue with another round of matches on September 22nd.