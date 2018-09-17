Sports

Pouderoyen edges Grove Hi Tech in Limacol football

By Staff Writer

West Demerara giant Pouderoyen FC edged Grove Hi-Tech 2-1, when the 3rd edition of the Limacol Football Championship continued on Saturday.

Second half goals from defenders Sebastian Edwards and Ashley Harding secured the vital result for Pouderoyen, following inconsistent displays throughout the earlier matches in the event.

 Edwards levelled the score compliments of a 65th minute conversion, after Denzil Crawford had given the East Bank of Demerara unit the lead in the 13th minute…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Dean’s hat-trick sinks Riddim Squad

By

Pouderoyen/Den Amstel clash tonight in West Dem Derby

Mahaica Determinators, Riddim Squad seek first win

By

More in Sports

Knight Riders cruise past Amazon Warriors to successfully defend CPL title

Golovkin suffers first loss of pro career as Alvares prevails

Croatia beat US to reach Davis Cup final As umpire Carlos Ramos punishes Cilic

Comments