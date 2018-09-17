Pouderoyen edges Grove Hi Tech in Limacol football

West Demerara giant Pouderoyen FC edged Grove Hi-Tech 2-1, when the 3rd edition of the Limacol Football Championship continued on Saturday.
Second half goals from defenders Sebastian Edwards and Ashley Harding secured the vital result for Pouderoyen, following inconsistent displays throughout the earlier matches in the event.
Edwards levelled the score compliments of a 65th minute conversion, after Denzil Crawford had given the East Bank of Demerara unit the lead in the 13th minute…..
