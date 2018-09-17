Proteas women strike first in ODI series

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – A half-century from South Africa’s Sune Luus coupled with a poor batting display from the West Indies women, ensured the visitors took a 1-0 lead in their three-match One Day International series.

Playing in the first match of the Sandals International Home Series at Kensington Oval, the Proteas registered an easy 40-run victory over the hosts.

After being sent in to bat, South Africa was led by Luus’ patient 58 from 86 balls and an unbeaten knock of 46 from captain Dane Van Niekerk, as they reached 201 for nine from their 50 overs.

They then produced a disciplined bowling effort to dismiss the Windies for just 161, with opening bowler Marizanne Kapp leading the way claiming 3-14.

She was ably assisted by Tumi Sekhukhune and Zintle Mali, who both took two wickets.

Kapp snared the key wicket of Hayley Matthews with the second ball of the innings to put the Windies in a hole they would never recover.

Captain Stafanie Taylor and Chedean Nation followed soon after to leave them 45 for three in the 15th over, before Kycia Knight, who struggled in scoring 23 from 57 balls was dismissed nine runs later.

Only Shemaine Campbelle presented any resistance, before eventually being the last wicket to fall for a well played 46 off 71 balls. Earlier, South Africa’s top order of Luus, Van Niekerk and Laura Volvaardt, who made 45, gave the visitors a strong start.

Volvaardt and Luus added 99 runs for the second wicket, as South Africa were cruising at 104 for one at one point.

However, once Taylor introduced herself into the attack, she orchestrated a middle order collapse as the Proteas slumped to 169 for seven.

A last wicket unbeaten partnership of 15 between Raisibe Ntozakhe and Sekhukhune made sure that South Africa crossed the 200 run mark.

Taylor was the pick of the Windies bowlers, taking 3-37 from her 10 overs while Deandra Dottin snared 2-36 from her eight overs.