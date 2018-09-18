Abdool hopes card fills vacuum for young fighters

Ladies and gentlemen, the ’Sweet Science’ returns to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Saturday with the staging of ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’.

The five-fight card scheduled for 24 rounds. The Dexter Marques co-promoted event is geared towards the resuscitation of the sport locally. Said President of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC), Peter Abdool at the launch last month.

“It is an opportunity for the Guyanese public to have a look at that talent that is here. We are very much hoping that it fills the vacuum of our young fighters sufficiently that it allows us to put it on on a regular basis so that our fighters can be active. Hopefully the activity will help in terms of the trickle down effect of helping to resuscitate our gyms, trainers and people who depend on sport.”

Quick Fight Week Facts

Card

Anson Green vs Joel Williamson (Light welterweight-4 rounds)

Delon Charles vs Terrence Adams (Featherweight-4 rounds)

Rewinna David vs Ansilla Norville (Bantamweight-4 rounds)

James Moore vs Romeo Norville (Cruiserweight-4 rounds)

Keithland King (Barbados) vs Derick Richmond (Middleweight-6 rounds)

Weigh In

Abdool and Abdool Insurance Company on the Avenue of the Republic from 15:00hrs

Bell Time

20:00hrs

Admission

$2000 for ringside and $1000 elsewhere