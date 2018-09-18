Defending champions open with seven wicket win

An unbeaten 146-run partnership between Leon Johnson and Man-of-the-Match, Christopher Barnwell saw defending champions, Georgetown, open the Guyana Cricket Board limited overs Franchise League with a seven-wicket win over Upper Corentyne while East Coast and Lower Corentyne too recorded first-round wins yesterday.

Playing at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Georgetown won the toss and decided to bowl after rain reduced the contest to a 44-overs-a-side affair.

Upper Corentyne laboured for their 177 all out in 42.4 overs while Georgetown replied with 178-3 in 26.4 overs.

Georgetown were rocked early on with Clinton Pestano removing Ovid Richardson who flicked a delivery into the air only for Andy Mohan with the gloves, leaping and executing a good catch in the first over…..