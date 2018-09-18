Is Omar Khan’s time up?

Operations Manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Omar Khan has been at the helm of the four-time runners up unit for the last six editions of the Caribbean Premier League.

While reaching the final on four occasions is somewhat of an achievement, the fact that the Amazon Warriors are perennial bridesmaids is cause for some concern.

The Amazon Warriors have earned themselves the title of perennial chokers, defying the odds on numerous occasions to continuously find a way to end up on the losing end of the CPL final.

They have made changes to players and coach but one position remains constant and that is the post of Operations Manager…..