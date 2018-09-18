Sports

Plaisance Guardians schools UG

By Staff Writer

Plaisance Guardians and Pacesetters secured wins in the 1st and 2nd divisions respectively, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] League Championship, continued on Sunday at the Burnham Court, Carmichael and Middle Streets.

Plaisance Guardians schooled the University of Guyana [UG] Trojans 59-39. Nikoloi Smith tallied 15 points the victory, while Neekzkiel Yisrael added 12 points.

Contributing nine and eight points respectively were Anton Fileen and Malcolm Powdar. On the other side, Selvaughn Mosley amassed 12 points.

Supporting were Akil Lewis and Samuel Thompson, who added six and five points respectively.

Meanwhile, Pacesetters made light work of Sonics 84-54. Mark Rose top scored with 13 points in the lopsided affair, with Troy David the next best scorer with 12 points.

Chipping in with 10 points each were David Conway and Jude Corlette. For the loser, Troy Glasgow tallied 14 points, while Lemuel Grant and Terrence Audain added 12 and nine points each. The competition continues tomorrow [Wednesday] at the same venue.

