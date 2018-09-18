Sports

Savory’s ton, bowlers, hand Essequibo opening win

Skipper Anthony Adams, Kemol Savory and Ricardo Adams played crucial roles for Essequibo in their win over West Demerara

A century from 22- year-old wicketkeeper/batsman, Kemol Savory propelled Essequibo to a 90-run win over West Demerara in the opening round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) 50 overs franchise league at the Lusignan Community Centre ground, yesterday. 

Essequibo, after winning the toss and electing to bat, were dismissed for 217 at the end of the 49th over. 

The elegant but pugnacious left-handed Savory was the rock of the innings, recording 101 in a knock which included four fours and two maximums. 

The innings was propped up by Ronsford Beaton (29), Kevon Boodie (23), and Chetram Persaud (22)…..

