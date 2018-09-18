Sports

Wade back with Heat for final season

By Staff Writer
Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade kept his fans waiting to almost the cusp of NBA training camp, but in an emotional video, he told them what they wanted to hear.

“I feel like it’s right to ask you guys to join me for one last dance, for one last season,” he said about his decision to return to the Miami Heat for a 16th NBA season.

Wade, a 36-year-old free agent, had previously said it was either play for the Heat this season or retire, and he opted for the former…..

