Beharry powers Green Machine to RAN sevens

By Staff Writer
Green Machine captain, Dwayne Schroeder (third from left) receives the sponsorship cheque from Beharry Brand Manager Monique Tiwari in the presence of Peter Green (left), Coach Sherlock Sam (second from left), GRFU PRO Esan Griffith (right), Manager Peter Campain (second from right) and Ryan Gonsalves

Beharry Group of Companies Limited has once again partnered with the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) to sponsor the Guyana Sevens Rugby team, Green Machine on their trip to the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Championships in Barbados this weekend.

At a simple but significant ceremony at the company’s Charlotte Street location, President of GRFU Peter Green, said Beharry has annually sponsored the male and female teams, having played a crucial role in the development of the sport.

Green noted that this year it was a delight to have the company help ease the strain on the GRFU to find expenditure of 7-15 million dollars for competitions…..

