Franchises boosted by return of CPL players

With the second round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) 50-overs Franchise League set to play today, the returning Caribbean Premier League players will be available for their respective franchises even as defending champions, Georgetown and runners up Essequibo gun for another win this season.

Essequibo will travel to Berbice where they will take on Lower Corentyne at the Albion Community Development Centre ground.

In the other matches, Georgetown will play East Bank at Everest, East Coast will battle West Demerara at Lusignan and West Berbice and Upper Corentyne will square off at the Port Mourant Community Centre ground…..