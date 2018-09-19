Petra launches Courts Pee Wee football tourney

The Petra Organization officially launched the 2018 Courts Pee Wee U11 Football Championship yesterday at the National Library.
The 32-team event, which is in its seventh edition, will commence on September 29th at the Youth Men Christian Association [YMCA] ground, Thomas Lands.
The competing teams will be divided into eight groups of four, with the top two finishers from each pool advancing to the elimination section. The grand finale is slated for November 10th…..
