Sports

Petra launches Courts Pee Wee football tourney

By Staff Writer
Petra Organization Co-Director Troy Mendonca collecting the sponsorship cheque from Courts Guyana Inc. Managing Director Clyde DeHaas in the presence of students from several of the participating teams.

The Petra Organization officially launched the 2018 Courts Pee Wee U11 Football Championship yesterday at the National Library.

The 32-team event, which is in its seventh edition, will commence on September 29th at the Youth Men Christian Association [YMCA] ground, Thomas Lands.

The competing teams will be divided into eight groups of four, with the top two finishers from each pool advancing to the elimination section. The grand finale is slated for November 10th…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Courts Pee Wee football tourney back with a bang

Petra Pee Wee football competition kicks off today

Defending champs St Angela’s open title defence against Marian Academy

More in Sports

Beharry powers Green Machine to RAN sevens

Franchises boosted by return of CPL players

By

Swan gets the better of St Cuthbert’s Mission 4-2

Comments