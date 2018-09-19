Swan gets the better of St Cuthbert’s Mission 4-2

Swan defeated St. Cuthbert’s Mission by a 4-2 score line in the Region #4 Heritage Games Playoff on Sunday at the St Cuthbert’s Mission ground.

Eran Hussain opened the scoring for Swan in the 11th minute. St. Cuthbert’s Mission equalised in the 23rd minute, as Zack Ferreira etched his name on the scorer’s sheet.

However, Swan retook the lead in the 31st minute compliments of a Mellon Joseph conversion.

Ishmael Pulsaram increased their lead, as he found the back of the net in the 53rdminute, before Edson Williams made it 4-1 four minutes onward. Leo Evans added some respectability to the score line, netting a consolation goal in the 59th minute. The tournament is being….