Windies need to shift into 50-over gear: Logie

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies Women’s coach Gus Logie has backed his side to put Sunday’s opening loss to South Africa behind them, and come out swinging in today’s crucial second One-Day International of the three-match series.

The hosts produced a limp performance with the bat, failing to chase down a modest target of 202 and crashing to a 40-run defeat at Kensington Oval.

However, Logie said with much of the preparation having focussed on the side’s defence of the Twenty20 World Cup title in November, it was now critical they made the adjustment to the requirements of the 50-overs format.

“It’s just a matter of reinforcing the positives and at the end of the day, hope that the players learn from [Sunday’s] experience,” the former West Indies batsman said.

“I think the preparation stage was very good so I don’t think that any player can critique the fact that we were well prepared in terms of if numbers of balls hit, time in the nets, and it’s evident when you look at the nine-ten-Jack (tailenders), the way they shaped – they shaped pretty well – it gives you courage so I’m sure the top order will take some more responsibility comes Wednesday.”

He added: “It’s a work in progress. We keep talking about what we’re aiming towards. It’s a buildup as well despite the fact it’s a competition within itself, but it’s a buildup to what happens later in the tournament in terms of the T20s and certainly the T20 World Cup.

“A lot of our preparation, I must admit, has seemed to focus a lot more on the T20 World Cup coming up so we’re looking for players to shift a little bit in gear, be a lot more patient – it’s 50 overs, a longer version of the game – so it’s about spending a bit more time in the middle but I’m certain that we’ll do that come Wednesday.”

Windies Women bowled well to restrict South Africa to 201 for nine off their 50 overs, especially after the visitors had cruised to 104 for one in the 28th over.

However, the hosts were then let down by a sloppy batting effort in their run chase with only Shemaine Campbelle, in her first ODI in two years, showing any enterprise with 46.

Logie said the batsmen had failed to apply themselves properly and stressed the importance of senior players taking responsibility.

“I think at the half-way stage we felt really confident that this total was gettable and that we could have chased that down but unfortunately it did not work out,” Logie lamented.

“Again, our more established players didn’t come to the party. We know they’re much better than that but it’s heartening to see Campbelle playing the type of responsible innings which she did and the support from the lower order.

“[Anisa Mohammed] really stepped up to the plate as vice-captain of the team and really showed what was possible. I think the top order will take some heart from that and some confidence from that going into the next game. So I’m looking forward to a much more all-round performance in game two.”

Logie also praised the Proteas bowling effort which saw new-ball bowler Marizanne Kapp finishing with three for 14 from nine superb overs.

“Conditions were a bit better in the second innings for batting … hence the reason we won the toss and fielded because we felt the pitch would play a little bit better and it did,” explained Logie.

“[So we can’t take away] anything from the pitch or the conditions [but we have to] commend the South African bowlers. They were disciplined, they bowled the right lines and the right lengths, they were consistent and very effective in the field as well but we showed what was possible in the end.

“With a bit more patience and a bit better decision-making with the batters, certainly we can come back [into the series].”

The series forms part of the eight-team ICC Women’s Championship which serves as a qualifier for the 2021 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.