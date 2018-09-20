Adams leads Essequibo to second victory

A match defining all-round performance from Richardo Adams saw Essequibo ease their way past Lower Corentyne for a three wicket win in the latest round of the Guyana Cricket Board 50-over Franchise League yesterday at the Albion Community Development Centre ground.

Fresh from the Caribbean Premier League, Veerasammy Permaul was appointed captain of Lower Corentyne, won the toss on his first outing and surprisingly elected to bat first with the wicket having some moisture.

Permaul would later regret the decision as his team lasted only 29 overs, rolled over for 110. Essequibo cruised, stuttered and then survived a late scare to reach 114-7 in 36.2 overs…..