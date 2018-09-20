Crunch time for national rugby team

It’s crunch time for the ‘Green Machine’.

The all-important Rugby America’s North (RAN) 2018 Sevens Championships kicks off in two days in Barbados. So much is on the line during the two-day event as the ‘ruggers’ look to add more hardware to their collection and bring further glory to the 592.

Quick 2018 RAN Facts:

Team Guyana, eight-time champions of the Caribbean Championships will be aiming for their ninth title and a berth at the 2019 Pan American Games.

The top men’s and women’s finishers will book their tickets to: HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020: Series Qualifier – 5th-7th April 2019 (Hong Kong Sevens)

The top two men’s and women’s teams will be off to compete in: Lima 2019 Pan American Games

RAN teams will also be looking ahead to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Results from this year’s RAN 7s will determine seeding for next year’s tournament, which is a regional qualifier for the Games. Team Guyana will also be seeking to avenge their last minute loss to Jamaica in the 2017 final.

Kick Off

09:00hrs daily

Venue

Bellevue Plantation and Polo Club in Waterford, St. Michael

Pool

Guyana has been placed in Group B with the host and Curacao

Some 14 teams will be vying for supremacy:Defending champs, Jamaica, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Island, Cayman, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe , Guyana, Mexico, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago and the Turks & Caicos.