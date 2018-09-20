G/town defeats East Bank despite Griffith’s century

A composed unbeaten knock from Georgetown’s skipper, Leon Johnson, eclipsed a virtuoso innings from Trevon Griffith to lead the defending champions past East Bank by two wickets in a tense second-round encounter of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) 50 overs franchise league at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, yesterday.

The win for Georgetown was their second in a row, helping them to maintain their winning start while East Bank lost as many.

East Bank’s undoing was attributed to a middle order collapse after they were well placed at 171 – 3. The last seven wickets then crumpled for 30 runs which saw them being dismissed for 201 in 45.2 overs. ….