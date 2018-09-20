Sports

NBA notebook: Butler reportedly wants trade from T-wolves

By Staff Writer
Jimmy Butler

A week before the start of training camp, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler reportedly has requested a trade.

The four-time All-Star informed coach Tom Thibodeau of his wishes on Tuesday, according to a report yesterday from The Athletic, whose sources said that Butler, 29, gave the Timberwolves a list of teams he’d consider signing with for the long term. According to ESPN, those teams are the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Butler joined Minnesota in a trade with the Chicago Bulls in June 2017. He played in 59 games for the Timberwolves last season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Butler is entering the fourth season of a five-year, $92.3 million contract he signed with Chicago in 2015, but he can enter the free agent market next summer by opting out of the final year. In July, Butler reportedly turned down Minnesota’s four-year extension offer worth $110 million…..

