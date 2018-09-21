Sports

Cyclists for back-to-back races this weekend

By Staff Writer

As cycling action continues, the country’s wheelsmen will be in action tomorrow and Sunday. The back-to-back races will pedal off with the Hassan Mohammed-organised 14th Laparkan Holdings 11-stage cycling programme.

The annual event is set for the traditional inner circuit of the National Park from 9:30am. Last year, We Stand United’s Andrew Hicks emerged the champion of the 35-lap feature school boys and invitational race in a time of one hour, 18 minutes and 30 seconds. Nigel Duguid (Juniors), Ozia McAulay (Mountain Bike), Jonathan Ramsuchit (12-14 Boys and Girls), John Niles (9-12 BMX), Marvin Knight (BMX 12-14) and Gerard Barrington (BMX 6-9) were the winners of their various categories.

This year, the feature 35-lap Invitational will see the nation’s premier wheelsmen like Paul DeNobrega, Curtis Dey, Romello Crawford, Christopher Griffith, Geron Williams, Alonzo Ambrose and seasoned veteran, Paul Choo-We-Nam battling for the spoils. Along with Hamzah Eastman, who is currently campaigning on the US circuit, the aforementioned have been this season’s best cyclists…..

