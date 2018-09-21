Eagles, Pacesetters secure wins

Eagles and Pacesetters secured wins in the 2nd and under-23 Divisions respectively, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) League Championship continued on Wednesday at the Burnham Court on Carmichael and Middle Streets.

Eagles overcame newcomer Vikings 76-74. Sherland Gillis top-scored with 30 points, while Nickosie Allicock chipped in with eight points. Adding six points each were Shamar Huntley, Tarik Robinson and Lyndon Wilson.

For the Vikings, Kevin Dey recorded 18 points, while Shayne Joseph tallied 15 points. Contributing 12 points was Jeffrey Wilkinson, whilst Osafa Johnson and Rawle Smith added six points each.

Meanwhile, Pacesetters crushed Sonics 96-51. Troy David and Zion Gray led the rout with 18 points respectively, while Shaquan Gill, Kwesi Roberts and Jude Corlette supported with 15, 13 and 10 points each.

Quincy Dos Santos and David Conray added eight points apiece. For the Sonics, Lemuel Grant top scored with 12 points, while Kelmer Carmichael netted 10 points. Adding eight points each were Manasseh Primo and Jumane Booker. The tournament continues at the same venue tomorrow with another round of matches.