GFF execs for World Cup evaluation session

By Staff Writer

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical Director Ian Greenwood and Golden Jaguars Head coach Michael Johnson, will attend a special conference in London, England to analyse the recently concluded 2018 FIFA World in Russia.

The duo will be among representatives from the six confederations that will review the recently concluded championship. The conference is slated to commence on September 23rd.

According to an official release from the GFF, the conference “aims to analyse the FIFA World Cup from a technical and tactical point of view, identify trends and compare the main findings to previous editions of the FIFA World Cup based on the report by FIFA’s Technical Study Group (TSG), and assess the impact of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) on the game.”….

