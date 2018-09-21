GFF president mum on contract for new coaching director

Wayne Forde, President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has refused to disclose the contractual details of recently appointed Coaching Education Director Wilson Toledo.

An email was sent to the GFF boss on August 14th seeking answers to several queries pertaining to Toledo’s appointment. The GFF boss is yet to respond. The GFF appointed Toledo to the post for one year effective August 12th.

Among the questions asked were how much the GFF is paying for Toledo’s services; whether he was the only candidate for the post, and if not, what criteria were utilised to make the appointment. Other questions pertained to the method used to arrive at the decision and if it was a unilateral choice by the executive of the GFF. He was also asked through which Brazilian Club was the appointment established…..