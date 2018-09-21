I did not sellout, says Emrit

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Former captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Rayad Emrit, is insisting he did not ‘sell out’ in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final, which his side lost by eight wickets to the Trinbago Knight Riders last Sunday.

Since the loss, Emrit, a Trinidadian, said he had been the target of online abuse, with persons accusing him of “selling out” for his T&T compatriots to win.

It was the fourth time the Amazon Warriors had lost in a CPL final.

The 37-year-old was the most expensive bowler in the final, with his three overs costing 47 runs. In his final over which went for 27 runs, T&T’s Colin Munro belted him for three sixes and one boundary.

However, while admitting that this year’s CPL tournament was not his best, Emrit said he was tired of being made a scapegoat.

“I have been through this before – it’s not the first time. Every time Guyana loses Rayad Emrit gets the blame. I’ve probably seen it and heard it a million times before,” he said.

“Yes it’s gonna be a little negative talk, and yes it gets to me sometimes because I’m only human. I don’t really follow it on Facebook and social media, but there’s a lot of things that come to me without me even looking for it. I’m an Amazon Warrior and I go out there and give 150 percent whenever I wear the clothes.

“To the fans who think I sell out and didn’t give my best, I want to say I love you guys and will always give 150 percent to you and no matter what, I’m a true Amazon Warrior,” Emrit added.

The former West Indies player maintained that he always gave of his best whenever he took to the field.

Emrit called for those fans to acknowledge the outstanding performance of the Amazon Warriors instead of looking to blame him.

“I don’t really have to say anything, but I just thought I should. This has been the toughest CPL for me since it has begun. I personally didn’t get the results as a player and I know I’m much better than what I have shown. But you know what? The best players in the world go through these patches. I don’t even have to say how hard I have worked and all the sacrifices I have made.

“The Guyana Amazon Warriors have been to the finals four times now and that in itself is an amazing achievement. “

Yes, we haven’t crossed the line yet, but I’m sure we would…To my teammates who have been there for me, I say thanks as well. Without you guys it could have been worse…” Emrit said.

“Take some time out and stop the bashing for a minute and reflect what a great job this team has done without anyone giving us a chance to even reach the final. God is great.”